Where's Larry? Idaho City

If you want to get into the spirit of the Halloween season then grab the family and head to Idaho City for the Spooky Fall Family Festival. This is a family friendly event and starts with the Downtown Scavenger Crawl in the morning, then head to the Cowboy Campground for the Festival that features everything from horse rides to Spook Alley. There is a charge for the activities at the Cowboy Campground but he funds raised will benefit the Legacy Park, Wildcat Theatre, STEM, and Community Justice. The cost is $10 per adults, $5 for children and seniors, or $25 for the entire family. The activities are from 1 pm to 6 pm. You can get more information from their Facebook page.