Where's Larry? Idaho City

The annual Idaho City Chili Cook-Off is this Saturday March 5th. The cook off portion is from 11am to 2pm with chili being served starting at Noon until it is gone. There is a $5 per person charge for sampling and judging. This is much more than just a chili cook-off as it is an end of winter party for everyone. There are activities for all including the children so bring the entire family. There are vendors, entertainment throughout the day and into the evening, plus an auction and raffle. The event is put together by the Idaho City Chamber of Commerce.