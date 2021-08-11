Where's Larry? Idaho Central Arena

"Jingle Blades" is the big holiday show for the Boise Figure Skating Club. This is special holiday show designed for the entire family. The outgrew the Idaho Ice World facility and has moved to the Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The show is on December 4 and there is only one chance to see it. The show is from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and tickets are based the area you choose for seating. You can reserve your tickets in advance with tickets $23 for the lower level and $18 for the upper level. Children 2 and under are free.