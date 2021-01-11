Where's Larry? Idaho Central Arena

As many as 1,500 seniors receive regular meals from the Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley. These are seniors who want to continue to live independently in their own homes. This program not only helps the seniors to maintain a balanced diet but it is a personal contact. Funds will be raised this Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena, formally known as Century Link at 7 pm for a hockey match to "Put Senior Hunger on Ice". The match features the Boise State Hockey club against the Hockey team from Brigham Young University (BYU). The cost is $15 per person with children 12 and under and seniors 65 and over, Free. You can get your tickets in advance or at the door. The evening also features silent and live auction opportunities in addition to some great hockey action.