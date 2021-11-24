Where's Larry? Idaho Center

The Canyon County Festival of Trees is back but it will be virtual and on line. In the interest of safety you can enjoy seeing the decorated trees and bid on the trees with your computer or on line device. The funds raised will help the Meals on Wheels program in Canyon County. This helps seniors to continue to live independently in their own homes. The quality meals are part of an important balanced diet and a point of contact for the seniors. The event is this weekend starting November 24 and going through November 30.