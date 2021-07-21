Where's Larry? High Desert Harley Davidson

One of the largest motorcycle rides of the year is back following a year off from the pandemic last year. Patriot Thunder is a fundraiser to help Military members both active duty and Veterans plus members of the National Guard. The ride is an escorted ride from High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian to the Mountain Home Air Force base. If you are a rider you can still get signed up with last minute entries taken at High Desert from 8 am up to 10 am when it is kickstands up and the ride begins. There are special ceremonies at the beginning in Meridian, and end of the ride in Mountain Home. If you are not a rider you can still attend and support the effort by going out to the start.