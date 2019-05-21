The 10th annual Patriot Thunder is Sunday June 2 and will be a motorcycle ride from High Desert Harley-Davidson to Mountain Home Air Force Base. This is an escorted ride and will have nearly 1,000 riders. The funds raised go to help military families. In addition a highly customized Harley motorcycle has been donated by and will be raffled off and anyone can buy a tickets. The tickets are just $10 each or 6 tickets for $50. Registration in advance is at High Desert Harley-Davidson and the raffle tickets are available there as well.