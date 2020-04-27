Where's Larry? Guardian ad Litem Program

Children through no fault of their own end up being removed from bad and dangerous situations when Child Protective Services steps in to help. The courts don't have the resources to learn all about those children. That's where the 3rd District Guardian ad Litem Program makes a difference. Volunteers work to learn all the details and be an advocate for that child in the legal system. Then the court can make a quality decision about what is really best for the child. It takes a lot to background check and train those volunteers so that the best are part of the program. This year because of the Covid-19 pandemic the one big fundraiser for this non-profit was cancelled. Consider making a donation to the Guardian ad Litem program on line during Idaho Gives.