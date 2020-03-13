Where's Larry? Greenleaf Friends Academy

This is the 69th year Greenleaf Friends Academy has held a Quaker Village Auction to help benefit the school. The activities start tonight with a dinner and auction preview at 5:30 pm and the live auction starts at 7 pm. This auction is so large it will continue tomorrow. A pancake breakfast will start the activities tomorrow morning with the live auction restarting at 10 am. The auction continues until everything is sold. One of the features items are beautiful handmade quilts. There is no charge to attend and whatever you buy for items or food will help the school.