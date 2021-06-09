Where's Larry? Garden City Library

x
Bring the family have fun and help the Garden City Library.  The Bash for Books is coming to the Garden City Library on Saturday June 26 starting at 4 pm.  This event will have entertainment, food and activities for the entire family.  This is a fundraiser for the library to help obtain more educational materials and to help serve the needs in the Garden City area.  The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for children, or $75 for the family.  The price includes food and something to drink. 