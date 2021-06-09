Where's Larry? Garden City Library

Bring the family have fun and help the Garden City Library. The Bash for Books is coming to the Garden City Library on Saturday June 26 starting at 4 pm. This event will have entertainment, food and activities for the entire family. This is a fundraiser for the library to help obtain more educational materials and to help serve the needs in the Garden City area. The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for children, or $75 for the family. The price includes food and something to drink.