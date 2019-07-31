Family Game Night is a new event for all families and will be held at the elementary school in Fruitland. The evening will run from 5 pm to 9 pm with dinner, games, an auction and loads of fun. The cost for dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children 13 and under and those 4 and under are free. Dinner will be offered in three time frames and you are encouraged to call (208) 452-3938 to reserve your time. You can also get dinner to go for just $7 per person. All the funds raised will go to the First Baptist Church in Fruitland.