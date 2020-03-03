Where's Larry? Ford Idaho Center

Often when you attend a job fair you may not know how to get the education necessary to do the job you would really like to have. A Career Expo today March 3, 2020 at the Ford Idaho Center will help. This expo is put on by Treasure Valley Community College and the College of Western Idaho in association with the State Department of Labor. Check out the career you would like to have and then talk to a counselor from one of the colleges and plan a course to be job ready when you graduate. The expo is free and will run from 9 am to 1 pm today.