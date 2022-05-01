Where's Larry? Expo Idaho

The Fly Fishing Expo is back this weekend at Expo Idaho and will be on Friday from Noon to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 Pm. This is everything fly fishing. The experienced anglers will find what they need in the latest gears and learn something from veteran fly tiers. For those who want to know more and learn somethings about fly fishing this is also for you. Demonstrations in tying flies and casting technics. You might even get a chance to try something yourself.