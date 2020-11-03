Where's Larry? Expo Idaho Fairgrounds

The annual Boise Roadster Show will bring a wide variety of custom, classic and restored cars, trucks and motorcycles to the Expo Idaho Fairgrounds this weekend. Special characters will also be on hand for the children along with the one of a kind automotive treasures. The show runs from Friday to Sunday with awards in various divisions handed out Sunday afternoon. Sunday is also KTVB family day and you can get discounts for admission by simply stopping by any of the valley Stinker Stores.