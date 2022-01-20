Where's Larry? Elevate Academy, Nampa

Students who have struggled in traditional High Schools and want to go to a school with training in a technical field have that opportunity at the Elevate Academy in the Nampa area. A large response is expected for the enrollment that is open now and there are about 400 openings at the Nampa school. If you have a child who would like to be a part of this program you need to register on line and there will be a lottery drawing to pick the students. You are encouraged to register as soon as possible.