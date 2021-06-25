Where's Larry? Eagle Christian Church

The Kruz-in Car Show is back and will be in person tomorrow Saturday June 26 at the Eagle Christian Church. This event is all free. Free to attend. Free to enter your car in the show and possibly win prizes. Food will be free at the event and they are have a free raffle with lots of prizes. This is a one day only event from 7 am to 2 pm with the prizes and awards given out at 2 pm. The early start is in consideration of the hot temperatures expected tomorrow. Bring the entire family and enjoy the event at Eagle Christian Church just off highway 44 and highway 16.