This Saturday August 17 is the Inaugural Staff Sargent Aaron Butler Memorial Purple Heart Run. SSG Aaron Butler was a true hero in every sense and sacrificed himself to help save his comrades. Now to honor Aaron and help all other veterans and their families a 5K or 10K fun run or walk will be held this Saturday starting at 9 am at the Eagle Bike Park. In addition to run or walk you can do a Ruck. That is the military name for doing the same distance but in full military clothing while wearing body armor and carrying a 40 pound pack of gear. Yes, quite the challenge but a chance to feel what it is like to go through military training. You need to sign up on line and the deadline is midnight Friday night.