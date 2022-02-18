Where's Larry? Dutch Bros

This is a very easy and fun way to help the Boise Rescue Mission as they help more than 300 people everyday. Today only (Friday February 18) is Dutch Luv Day. This is the day the many Dutch Bros locations across the valley will donate a dollar for every beverage sold to the Boise Rescue Mission. You can help by just stopping by and buying a beverage for yourself and by enjoying your favorite coffee you will be making a difference. This is all day during the normal operating hours.