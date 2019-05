Dane was one of the original founders of Dutch Bros coffee but was diagnosed with A-L-S, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Dane passed away a few years ago but tomorrow (Friday) you can "Drink one for Dane" and the funds raised will go to local families and patients dealing with A-L-S. The effort is from the moment the coffee locations open until they close.