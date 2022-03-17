Where's Larry? Digestive Health Clinic

Colorectal Cancer is a very deadly form of cancer but it is also one of the most treatable if diagnosed early and treated. Many of us resist because of the preparation for the colonoscopy exam. It's not that difficult and the result could save your life. Experts suggest that you start the screening process at age 45, especially if you have any history of colon cancer in your family. For most you only need to do the procedure once every 10 years. Check with you family physician.