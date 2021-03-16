Where's Larry? Digestive Health Clinic

March is awareness month for Colon Cancer. This is one of the most deadly forms of cancer but doesn't have to be. This is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer if detected early. It does require a medical procedure for early detection that is covered by many of the insurance companies. If all is well then the procedure only needs to be done once every 10 years. You should start the screening process when you turn 50 years old, however some may need to start sooner if they have other circumstances like a history of colon cancer in their family.