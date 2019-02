Designed for the entire family, especially the children the Deer Flat Refuge will host their annual Star Party this Saturday evening. The event is from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and features lots of activities in addition to star gazing. There is a planetarium and special in door activities, so even is we have some snow there is still a lot to do. The event is free. The refuge is located in the Nampa area near Lake Lowell.