Where's Larry? Crooked Fence

Stray and feral cats are always an issue but Operation Community Cats is trying to help. We can help that organization this Sunday night at Crooked Fence in the Garden City area. Festival Del Gato is about cats. Admission free and $1 from your purchased drinks will go to the non-profit. In addition there is a special raffle drawing and a silent auction of unique items. The event runs from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at Crooked Fence located just off 52nd street in Garden City.