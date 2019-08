Nurses Night Out is a fundraiser to help advance a nursing scholarship at Boise State. The night is open to everyone and actually starts at noon on Saturday August 10 at County Line Brewing in the Garden City area. There is no cost to attend but proceeds from sales will help the scholarship fund. In addition there is a silent auction with lots of items and something for everyone. County Line Brewing is located just off Chinden and just about next door to the Department of Motor Vehicles office.