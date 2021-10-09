Where's Larry? Columbia High School

The third annual Strength 2 Thrive walk-a-thon is tomorrow Saturday at Columbia High School. This is an awareness walk and fundraiser. The awareness is about suicide prevention. The funds raised will be given to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. Organizers are encouraging everyone to come out and be a part of the walk that will be all night. The event starts at 8 pm and ends at 8 am, because those are the hours when individuals who are suffering have their worst times. Just by being a part of this event sends a message to someone you've never met, that you care. Participants are encouraged to raise as many donations as possible.