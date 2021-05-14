x
Where's Larry

Where's Larry? College of Idaho

Women's Softball off to Nationals

It is the second year in a row the College of Idaho Women's Softball team has qualified for national play.  Last year the pandemic cancelled things, this year the team needs our help for travel expenses.  C of I is a NAIA team and there are no funds like the NCAA for travel.  They must raise their own travel funds. There is a funding effort underway and they need our help as they will taking off next week for Kansas.  This team has worked hard and has a real chance to be national champions, but it won't happen if they can't afford to get there. 