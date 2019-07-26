It may be July but it is time for the Boise Rescue Mission to gather school supplies for the more than 200 children being served at their facilities. This a simple donation, where you can pick up the supplies when you shop for your own children and even on a trip to the grocery store. There are special needs for certain items. Needed most are black and blue pens, multi colored highlighters, ear buds, mechanical pencils and 2 pocket folders. If you can help just drop off the items at the City Light Resource Center at 1415 W Jefferson Street in Boise. You can also call 208-343-4680 for more information.