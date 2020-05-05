The Children's Home Society help children in difficult situations with face-to-face counseling sessions. During the Covid-19 pandemic that can't happen but the need continues. The non-profit has had to adapt to virtual sessions, but many of the clients lack the resources. That's why they need extra help and some of their annual fundraising events have had to be cancelled. If you can and are planning on making a donation through Idaho Gives consider the Children's Home Society.
Where's Larry? Children's Home Society
Help is needed for virtual face-to-face counseling