Where's Larry? Castlebury Dental

Enjoy yourself this Halloween and when the children have gathered all the treats they can carry you can separate what is more than needed. Then take that candy to Castlebury Dental in the Meridian area off Chinden Boulevard and Meridian road on Monday. The candy buyback will be going on through the day and the children will receive a dollar for every pound of candy they donate. There are also other prizes and treats for the children. The candy then is packaged up and sent out in care packages to service members who are serving our country overseas.