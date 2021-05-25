Where's Larry? Canal System

We have hundreds of miles of irrigation canals that go through the area and are a vital part of irrigating much of the area. The canals have moving water at all times and are are very dangerous and that is especially true for children. This means that parents and adults must help teach children to stay away and avoid the temptation of playing in or near any of the canals. Children are taught constantly to not play in or near the street and the same should be true for the canal system. You can get more information and help on line.