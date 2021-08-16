Where's Larry? Caldwell Events Center

The Caldwell Night Rodeo is one of the biggest events of the summer and it starts tomorrow night. The kickoff for the community event is the Buckaroo Breakfast tomorrow morning. This breakfast runs for 5 days starting Tuesday morning and going through Saturday morning. Each day the hours are from 6:00 am to 11:00 am. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce to help support local businesses. However, this really a community event and every one is invited to attend. The breakfast is an outdoor event held at the Caldwell Events Center, formally known as the O'Connor Field House.