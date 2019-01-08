The professional Wake Board and Wake Surf tour is making a stop at Broadside Harbor and private lake area near Parma. The top riders and surfers from around the country and the world are here for a one day event on Saturday August 3rd. The action starts at 10 am and goes into the early afternoon. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The private lake area is located near Parma. Go west on Interstate 84 and take the Parma exit just past Caldwell then head west. Turn south on Look Lane and it will lead you to Broadside Harbor.