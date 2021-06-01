Where's Larry? Boise State, Student Union

The annual show for the Idaho Watercolor Society has returned to Boise State University in the Student Union Building. The works of the top watercolor artists is on display on the second floor of the Student Union Building starting today (June 1st starting at Noon) and will go through June 24th. The general hours will match the hours for the building from 7 am to 7 pm. This show is free to attend and with reduced Covid restrictions is open to everyone to attend.