Where's Larry? Boise Rescue Mission

Preparations are underway for the back to school season and the Boise Rescue Mission needs help for the children then are helping in their facilities. It can be as simple as just picking a few extra supplies when you shop for your own children and then make it a donation to the Rescue Mission. You can always make a cash donation if don't have plans to shop for school supplies and the volunteers will get the necessary items.
You can also sponsor a child or two, where you learn the child's first name and a few things about them. What they like, their size and what they need. You can then give them everything they need to return to school with self confidence and a way to succeed in the coming school year.