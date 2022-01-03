Where's Larry? Boise Rescue Mission

The annual March to end Hunger starts today and runs through the end of March. This is a big food drive for the Boise Rescue Mission but they make it fun because they want you to team up with family, friends and neighbors and gather the food, then turn it in to a canned food castle. Once complete you just take photos to post on line as part of a competition to win the coveted Canned Food Castle Trophy. Sign up now to enter then gather and create you castle. You can also just simply make a donation to help end hunger if you don't want to make a castle.