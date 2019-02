Get together with family, friends or co-workers to build a castle made out of canned foods and special items needed by those who are being served by the Boise Rescue Mission. This the March against Hunger and it takes place all through the month of March. Once you have put your castle together take a picture that will be used for the Canned Castle Contest. The food and products will be donated to the Rescue Mission at a critical time. You can call Kelsey at (208) 559-1787 for more information.