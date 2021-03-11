x
Where's Larry? Boise Public Library

The Friends of the Boise Public Library are back with their Library Book  Sale and it starts on Thursday November 4 and runs through Saturday November 6. The hours will be 10 am to 7 pm on Thursday, then Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm.  This is 2 years worth of donated books, audio and DVD's because last year was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year there will still be restrictions.  Only 50 people at a time will be allowed in at a time and masks will be required.  The sale this year is also in the Library Auditorium, not in the warehouse.  

