Where's Larry? Boise Greenbelt

The Famous Idaho Potato Marathon is a fundraiser for the Treasure Valley YMCA and is coming up on Saturday September 18. This will be a hybrid version of the event. You can participate in person but it will require either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. The alternative is to do the event virtually on your own and then post your results. Prizes will be awarded in each of the categories. Now is the time to sign up and you can get more details about how to participate in the event. Either way, you will be helping the Treasure Valley YMCA.