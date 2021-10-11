Where's Larry? Boise Entrepreneurial Week

x
Youth Innovation Challenge

College and High School students are invited to test their entrepreneurial skills in the Youth Innovation Challenge.  This is a competition where organizers give a team of 2 or 3 students a task with a short time to complete it and create a plan with the idea of success in the business world. If you want to accept the challenge you can sign up here and get more information.  The deadline to be a part of this competition and possibly win cash prizes is November 19.  So get going today. 

