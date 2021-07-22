Where's Larry? Bogus Basin

The 8th annual YMCA Boise Front Trail Run is back and it will be an in person event. There are two distances for this the long distance is about 10-12 miles and the short course is about 5-6 miles. A trail run often involves a mix of run and walk. If you are experienced this is for you, but even if you are not this is one to try. Bring the family and help raise funds for the Treasure Valley YMCA to help many programs offered by the "Y". You can sign up in advance or there is last minute registration up until 8 am on Saturday morning.