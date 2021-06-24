Where's Larry? Albertsons Stores

One day only volunteers will be a 6 Albertsons store locations in the area to help us make an important donation to help the Boise Rescue Mission help those who are struggling. You can find the locations here and as you go in you'll be invited to take a shopping list from a volunteer of items that will really help the Rescue Mission. As you shop, just pick up a few items from that list and the volunteers will do the rest. If you can make it to any of the 6 locations, you can simply make a donation now.