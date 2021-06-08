Where's Larry? Albertsons stores

Muscular Dystrophy Association covers a wide range of neuro muscular diseases and helps lots of individuals who are dealing with these conditions. We have an easy way to help MDA help people and their families. The next time you go to any of the Albertsons stores in the area you will be reminded that you can make a simple donation at the pin pad. You round up or just add a few dollars. If we all do a simple donation it will make a huge impact.