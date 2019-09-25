Motorcycle riders are encouraged to be a part of a big show and shine this Saturday called "Chrome at Home". This is a motorcycle show at the State Veterans Home in Boise and free for all to attend. This is a show with trophies for winners but the real winners are the Veterans who get to see the bikes and we get a chance to meet the Veterans to say thanks and just visit with them while enjoying beautiful motorcycles. The event starts at 10 am with a big opening ceremony at 11 am and is perfect for those already in downtown Boise for "FitOne". Bring the entire family and enjoy.