Where's Larry? Discover Center

Titanic was the ship built with the highest level of engineering, design and technology available at the time so that it would never sink. However, it sank the first time out. We have the chance to learn more about the fate of Titanic by visiting the Discovery Center of Idaho starting next Monday February 15. Artifacts that have been 2 and a half miles beneath the sea will be on display. This is hands off and will follow all protocols for Covid 19. That means you will need to secure a passport ahead of time, on line, to board the Titanic. That way they can keep groups separated and insure everyone's safety.