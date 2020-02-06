Where's Larry? Idaho Tax Commission

The Global Pandemic has delayed the tax filing deadline to June 15 and it is now approaching. If you have not completed or filed your taxes you until the 15th of this month. There is help available with the state return by contacting the state tax commission. They have opened their counters at their new location in the old Hewlett Packard complex. You can go there were Covid-19 restrictions for safety. You can also seek help on line. Electronic filing is still the best way. The link will give you times and directions to their new office location.