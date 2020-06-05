Sunrise Retreats is a fairly new non-profit but helping a group that is under served. Widows who have lost their spouse to cancer or some other sudden death are dealing with enormous life changes and challenges. This organizations takes 8 widows at a time on a retreat with professionals and other volunteers who also had to go through these trying times. A donation you make today will allow them to expand and help more survivors.
Where's Larry? Sunrise Retreats
Sunrise Retreats helps widows deal with life changes