This Saturday is the day for the annual "Stuff the Bus" effort. Your help is needed to gather brand new, unwrapped toys for children throughout the area and then to "Stuff the Bus" with those toys. The toys are unwrapped so that parents who are facing difficult times can select a toy they know their child will love. You can buy something at Fred Meyer but you don't have to as you can bring those new unwrapped toys to the collection points at all Fred Meyer location in the Treasure Valley. Valley Ride Buses will be on scene from 10 am to 5 pm.