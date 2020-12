Toys are needed to help the Salvation Army get toys into the hands of children of families that are hurting this year. You can help by bringing brand new unwrapped toys to any Fred Meyer location in the Treasure Valley. The toys are then provided to the parents to give to their children for the holiday season. The buses will be at the stores from 9 am to 6 pm this Saturday. Even with the pandemic there is one event we can still do and be safe.