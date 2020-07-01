A mystery writer and an associate want to get away and take time off only to find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery. That's the theme of the latest production for Stagecoach Theatre with "Exit the Body". This is a funny farce with lots of laughs and action. It opens this weekend and runs for the next four weeks. Seating is limited and shows usually sell out, so you will need to call the box office in advance to reserve your tickets. (208) 342-2000. The theatre is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.