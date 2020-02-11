Where's Larry? Stagecoach Theatre

Theaters have been closed for months because of the global pandemic. That is also the case for Stagecoach Theatre which is a local community theater and non-profit. The folks at Stagecoach want to give a free production to the community and they are using "Playing Bridge" which was a big hit and has since gone national. The rights are being donated and a shortened version will be free to attend this weekend. So this is "Playing Bridge" Abridged and you can call the box office at 208-342-2000 for times. It will be a first come, first serve basis and very limited seating for social distancing along with added special equipment to kill germs and virus spread. There is no charge but donations to help the theater will be accepted.